Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Bombardier (Other OTC: BDRBF)

Analysts are pulling back from the Technology sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Bombardier (BDRBF – Research Report).

Bombardier (BDRBF)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Sell rating on Bombardier on May 3 and set a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.02 average price target, implying a -14.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, CIBC also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.80 price target.

