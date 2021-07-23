July 23, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and Bombardier (Other OTC: BDRBF)

By Jason Carr

Analysts are pulling back from the Technology sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Bombardier (BDRBFResearch Report).

Bombardier (BDRBF)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Sell rating on Bombardier on May 3 and set a price target of $0.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bombardier with a $1.02 average price target, implying a -14.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, CIBC also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.80 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019