Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: and BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL)

BlackLine (BL)

In a report issued on March 9, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on BlackLine, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.47.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 52.0% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Sprout Social.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BlackLine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $143.75, a 39.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

