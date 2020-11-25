November 25, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) and Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Analog Devices (ADIResearch Report), Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report) and Itron (ITRIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released today, John Vinh from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.89, close to its 52-week high of $140.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Vinh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 61.3% success rate. Vinh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and Synaptics.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.00, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $258.97, close to its 52-week high of $276.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Celino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 72.7% success rate. Celino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Bentley Systems, and PROS Holdings.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $277.50, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on November 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Itron (ITRI)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Itron today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.15, close to its 52-week high of $88.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 59.7% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.33.

