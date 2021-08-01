Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amphenol (NYSE: APH), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) and Boeing (NYSE: BA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Amphenol (APH – Research Report), Automatic Data Processing (ADP – Research Report) and Boeing (BA – Research Report).

Amphenol (APH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol on July 28 and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.49, close to its 52-week high of $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

In a report issued on July 29, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing, with a price target of $211.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.63, close to its 52-week high of $210.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.4% and a 81.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Ceridian HCM Holding, and ManpowerGroup.

Automatic Data Processing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.50, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Boeing (BA)

In a report issued on July 29, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $306.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $226.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $269.82, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $274.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.