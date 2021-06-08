Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amphenol (NYSE: APH) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amphenol (APH – Research Report) and Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report).

Amphenol (APH)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.19, close to its 52-week high of $69.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphenol with a $76.63 average price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Hold rating on Autodesk. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.5% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $336.91, which is a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $269.00 price target.

