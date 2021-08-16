August 16, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: American Well (NYSE: AMWL), CMC Materials (NASDAQ: CCMP) and Datto Holding (NYSE: MSP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Well (AMWLResearch Report), CMC Materials (CCMPResearch Report) and Datto Holding (MSPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

American Well (AMWL)

In a report issued on August 12, Ravi Misra from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on American Well, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.16, close to its 52-week low of $9.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Misra is ranked #5393 out of 7623 analysts.

American Well has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.31, a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

CMC Materials (CCMP)

In a report issued on August 12, Paretosh Misra from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on CMC Materials, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.04, close to its 52-week low of $120.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Misra is ranked #7136 out of 7623 analysts.

CMC Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.67.

Datto Holding (MSP)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kingsley Crane maintained a Buy rating on Datto Holding on August 12 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Crane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Crane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, SolarWinds, and New Relic.

Datto Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.33, a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 12, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

