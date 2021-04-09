April 9, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), Rada Electronics (NASDAQ: RADA) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Amdocs (DOXResearch Report), Rada Electronics (RADAResearch Report) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amdocs (DOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Amdocs today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amdocs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $83.50, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Rada Electronics (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.07, close to its 52-week high of $14.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 74.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rada Electronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $203.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 65.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

CrowdStrike Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $253.82, representing a 28.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

