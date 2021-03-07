Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) and Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ: AMOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report), Ciena (CIEN – Research Report) and Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Buy rating on Ambarella on March 3 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $113.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 25.0% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $130.78 average price target, implying a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report issued on March 5, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $57.96 average price target, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

In a report issued on March 4, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Allied Motion Technologies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vishay Precision Group, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Digi International.

Allied Motion Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

