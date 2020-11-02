November 2, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ambarella (AMBAResearch Report) and Pinterest (PINSResearch Report).

Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 68.6% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

Ambarella has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

Pinterest (PINS)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Pinterest, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.7% and a 71.9% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $67.57 average price target, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

