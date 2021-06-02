Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE – Research Report).

Ambarella (AMBA)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang maintained a Hold rating on Ambarella today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Ambarella has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.09, close to its 52-week high of $16.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.82, which is a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.