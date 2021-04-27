April 27, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) and Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYXResearch Report), Lyft (LYFTResearch Report) and Karooooo (KAROResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.51, close to its 52-week low of $77.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Dynatrace, and Snowflake.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $142.44 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lyft (LYFT)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Lyft today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.06, close to its 52-week high of $68.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.11.

Karooooo (KARO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Karooooo today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karooooo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.75, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Investec also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019