Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alteryx (AYX – Research Report) and Fastly (FSLY – Research Report).

Alteryx (AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim maintained a Hold rating on Alteryx yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.45.

Fastly (FSLY)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Fastly yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fastly with a $27.00 average price target.

