Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYXResearch Report) and Appian (APPNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

William Blair analyst Kamil Mielczarek maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.97, close to its 52-week low of $66.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Mielczarek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Mielczarek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, Microstrategy, and Sumo Logic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.86.

Appian (APPN)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Appian, with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $107.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Appian is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $153.00.

