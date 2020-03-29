March 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alphabet (GOOGLResearch Report) and SecureWorks (SCWXResearch Report).

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report issued on March 26, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1110.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 50.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Eventbrite.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1592.97, a 41.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Independent Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1520.00 price target.

SecureWorks (SCWX)

In a report issued on March 27, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 66.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

SecureWorks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.50, implying a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

