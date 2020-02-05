February 5, 2020   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet (GOOGLResearch Report) and NortonLifeLock (NLOKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released yesterday, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1635.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1445.41, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1608.15, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1560.00 price target.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on NortonLifeLock yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.53, close to its 52-week low of $16.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 59.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NortonLifeLock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.71, a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

