April 24, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Alphabet (GOOGLResearch Report) and Intel (INTCResearch Report).

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1271.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 64.3% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1513.49, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1550.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Sell rating on Intel, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.13, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Wedbush also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $52.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

