Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class C (GOOG – Research Report), Lockheed Martin (LMT – Research Report) and CoStar Group (CSGP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class C (GOOG)

In a report issued on July 27, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class C, with a price target of $3100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2847.97, close to its 52-week high of $2860.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Alphabet Class A, and Paypal Holdings.

Alphabet Class C has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3067.90, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2900.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

In a report issued on July 28, Andrew Gollan from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin, with a price target of $430.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $359.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gollan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 57.3% success rate. Gollan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rolls-Royce Holdings, Airbus Group SE, and Boeing.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $423.89 average price target, a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $468.00 price target.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

In a report issued on July 28, Joe Goodwin from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodwin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 76.5% success rate. Goodwin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Veeva Systems, and Guidewire.

CoStar Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.17, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Stephens also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.