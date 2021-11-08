November 8, 2021   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL), WEX (NYSE: WEX) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGLResearch Report), WEX (WEXResearch Report) and Datadog (DDOGResearch Report).

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report issued on October 24, James Lee from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $3100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2977.04, close to its 52-week high of $3006.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 69.6% success rate. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings Limited, Uber Technologies, and DoorDash.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3325.56, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on October 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3400.00 price target.

WEX (WEX)

In a report issued on October 26, Trevor Williams from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on WEX, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $155.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.9% and a 14.3% success rate. Williams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

WEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $201.50, a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

Datadog (DDOG)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Datadog on October 26 and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.51, close to its 52-week high of $194.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 74.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and Instructure Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Datadog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $203.27, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

