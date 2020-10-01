Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL – Research Report) and Intel (INTC – Research Report).

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A today and set a price target of $1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1465.60.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 78.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1781.09, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1850.00 price target.

Intel (INTC)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on Intel today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 68.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $56.29.

