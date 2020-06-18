June 18, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) and Paycom (NYSE: PAYC)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alliance Data Systems (ADSResearch Report) and Paycom (PAYCResearch Report).

Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

In a report issued on June 15, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.78.

Paycom (PAYC)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paycom, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $309.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 76.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paycom is a Hold with an average price target of $234.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

