Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Alarm (NASDAQ: ALRM) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alarm (ALRMResearch Report) and DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alarm (ALRM)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Alarm today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 59.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alarm with a $65.50 average price target.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Buy rating on DASAN Zhone Solutions today and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DASAN Zhone Solutions with a $11.25 average price target.

