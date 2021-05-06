May 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Akamai (AKAMResearch Report), Faro Technologies (FAROResearch Report) and L3Harris Technologies (LHXResearch Report).

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Akamai, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $126.08 average price target, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Faro Technologies (FARO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Hold rating on Faro Technologies on May 2 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 80.7% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Faro Technologies with a $96.00 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report issued on May 3, Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $217.68, close to its 52-week high of $217.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 63.7% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Rada Electronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L3Harris Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $230.64, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Benchmark Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

