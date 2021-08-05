August 5, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akamai (AKAMResearch Report), Ansys (ANSSResearch Report) and Fair Isaac (FICOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Akamai (AKAM)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Buy rating on Akamai yesterday and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 72.6% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Axon Enterprise, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akamai is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.00, implying a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Ansys (ANSS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Wong from Guggenheim maintained a Buy rating on Ansys. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $372.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 72.2% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Ansys has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $353.57.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jeffrey Meuler maintained a Buy rating on Fair Isaac on August 3 and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $501.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fair Isaac with a $581.75 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $630.00 price target.

