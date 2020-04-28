April 28, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Akamai (AKAMResearch Report) and Juniper Networks (JNPRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Akamai (AKAM)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Akamai yesterday and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.11, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Juniper Networks yesterday and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 23.7% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.79, representing a -5.0% downside. In a report issued on April 19, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019