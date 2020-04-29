Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Akamai (AKAM – Research Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Akamai (AKAM)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Akamai yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 70.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $111.61 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Airbus Group SE received a Hold rating and a EUR54.00 price target from Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Wolfgang Donie today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.25, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #5257 out of 6525 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.50, which is a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR59.00 price target.

