Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report), Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) and Adyen (ADYYFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Jefferies analyst Sandy Morris maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.30.

Morris has an average return of 9.9% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #2456 out of 6915 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.17, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR91.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $560.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $500.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $559.28, implying a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $700.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mohammed Moawalla maintained a Buy rating on Adyen today and set a price target of EUR1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1801.00, close to its 52-week high of $1835.00.

Moawalla has an average return of 60.8% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #578 out of 6915 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1667.71, which is a -10.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1583.00 price target.

