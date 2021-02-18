February 18, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF) and Infineon Technologies AG (Other OTC: IFNNF)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNFResearch Report).

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Sandy Morris from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.25.

Morris has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Morris is ranked #1329 out of 7322 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $122.32 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR100.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Tammy Qiu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.85, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Qiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 74.3% success rate. Qiu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Square, and Adyen.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.31, which is a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

