Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report) and Apple (AAPLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.50.

Hallam has an average return of 2.1% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #3799 out of 7257 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.92, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.92, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.6% and a 88.2% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $135.33, implying a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

