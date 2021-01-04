Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), C3ai (NYSE: AI) and MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Airbnb (ABNB – Research Report), C3ai (AI – Research Report) and MediaAlpha (MAX – Research Report).

Airbnb (ABNB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Graham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Airbnb today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 65.1% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Airbnb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $150.27, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

C3ai (AI)

In a report released today, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Hold rating on C3ai and a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 80.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on C3ai is a Hold with an average price target of $146.00.

MediaAlpha (MAX)

In a report released today, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on MediaAlpha. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.2% and a 76.3% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

MediaAlpha has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.25.

