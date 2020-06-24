June 24, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Avalara (NYSE: AVLR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAVResearch Report), Plug Power (PLUGResearch Report) and Avalara (AVLRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.50, representing a 24.6% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.43, close to its 52-week high of $7.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Sensata.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.70, representing a 44.3% upside. In a report issued on June 12, B.Riley FBR also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (AVLR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Avalara yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $127.93, close to its 52-week high of $131.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 78.3% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avalara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $129.50, a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $138.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

