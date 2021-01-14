January 14, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAVResearch Report) and Dropbox (DBXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.17, close to its 52-week high of $99.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 75.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $107.67 average price target, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dropbox (DBX)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Dropbox, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dropbox with a $27.20 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019