Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAV – Research Report) and Dropbox (DBX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.17, close to its 52-week high of $99.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 75.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $107.67 average price target, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

Dropbox (DBX)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Dropbox, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 80.0% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dropbox with a $27.20 average price target.

