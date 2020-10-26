October 26, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Asana (NYSE: ASAN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAVResearch Report) and Asana (ASANResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.00.

Asana (ASAN)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Asana today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 76.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Asana is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.33, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

