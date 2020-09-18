September 18, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF) and Prosus (Other OTC: PROSF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adyen (ADYYFResearch Report) and Prosus (PROSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1721.80, close to its 52-week high of $1778.20.

Moawalla has an average return of 59.2% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #685 out of 6947 analysts.

Adyen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1676.27, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1583.00 price target.

Prosus (PROSF)

In a report released yesterday, Lisa Yang from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Prosus, with a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.00.

Yang has an average return of 37.6% when recommending Prosus.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked #1566 out of 6947 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.26.

