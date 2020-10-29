October 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adyen (Other OTC: ADYYF) and Airbus Group SE (Other OTC: EADSF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adyen (ADYYFResearch Report) and Airbus Group SE (EADSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Jefferies analyst Julian Serafini maintained a Buy rating on Adyen yesterday and set a price target of EUR1777.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1800.06.

Serafini has an average return of 52.4% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Serafini is ranked #2217 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1741.16, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1817.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR89.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #6716 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.86, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR76.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019