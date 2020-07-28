Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Corning (NYSE: GLW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD – Research Report) and Corning (GLW – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.61, close to its 52-week high of $71.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cisco Systems, Broadcom, and Nutanix.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.56, a -6.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Corning (GLW)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Corning. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Synaptics.

Corning has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.20, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on July 21, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

