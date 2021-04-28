April 28, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Alphabet Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Micro Devices (AMDResearch Report), Alphabet Class A (GOOGLResearch Report) and MKS Instruments (MKSIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 68.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Monolithic Power, and Lattice Semicon.

Advanced Micro Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.67, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2290.98, close to its 52-week high of $2324.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2535.93, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2953.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $187.34, close to its 52-week high of $199.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $220.57, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $265.00 price target.

