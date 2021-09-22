September 22, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) and Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO)

By Jason Carr

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Adobe (ADBEResearch Report), Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAYResearch Report) and Vimeo (VMEOResearch Report).

Adobe (ADBE)

Guggenheim analyst Kenneth Wong maintained a Hold rating on Adobe yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $645.89, close to its 52-week high of $673.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Altair Engineering, and Progress Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $713.57, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Vimeo (VMEO)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vimeo and a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.39, close to its 52-week low of $29.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 71.0% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, Uber Technologies, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vimeo with a $49.14 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

