Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Vocera (NYSE: VCRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adobe (ADBE – Research Report) and Vocera (VCRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Adobe (ADBE)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver reiterated a Buy rating on Adobe on June 18 and set a price target of $575.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $565.59, close to its 52-week high of $570.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 82.7% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Aspen Technology, and Sprout Social.

Adobe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $618.19, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $630.00 price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Polark maintained a Buy rating on Vocera on June 17 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Polark is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Polark covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vocera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.11, representing a 24.9% upside. In a report issued on June 7, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

