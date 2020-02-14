February 14, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), WEX (NYSE: WEX) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVIResearch Report), WEX (WEXResearch Report) and Change Healthcare (CHNGResearch Report).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler maintained a Hold rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $63.06, close to its 52-week high of $63.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Handler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Handler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, World Wrestling, and IMAX.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.94, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WEX (WEX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Steven Wald maintained a Hold rating on WEX today and set a price target of $233.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $227.77, close to its 52-week high of $234.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is ranked #3147 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WEX with a $241.38 average price target, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $249.00 price target.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report released today, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 50.3% success rate. Hill covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

Change Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019