September 9, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH)

By Austin Angelo

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Accenture (ACNResearch Report), Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report) and UiPath (PATHResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Accenture (ACN)

In a report issued on September 7, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Accenture, with a price target of $298.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $340.32, close to its 52-week high of $344.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $328.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coupa Software (COUP)

Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $252.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Levine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Levine covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Liveperson, and Avalara.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $302.14 average price target, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

UiPath (PATH)

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne maintained a Hold rating on UiPath yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.45, close to its 52-week low of $55.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 84.0% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Tyler Technologies, and LiveRamp Holdings.

UiPath has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.62, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019