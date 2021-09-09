Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Accenture (ACN – Research Report), Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report) and UiPath (PATH – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Accenture (ACN)

In a report issued on September 7, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Accenture, with a price target of $298.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $340.32, close to its 52-week high of $344.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $328.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coupa Software (COUP)

Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software yesterday and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $252.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Levine is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Levine covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Liveperson, and Avalara.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $302.14 average price target, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

UiPath (PATH)

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne maintained a Hold rating on UiPath yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.45, close to its 52-week low of $55.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 84.0% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Tyler Technologies, and LiveRamp Holdings.

UiPath has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.62, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.