September 19, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Accenture (ACNResearch Report) and Novanta (NOVTResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Accenture (ACN)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Accenture on September 16 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $335.40, close to its 52-week high of $345.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $343.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Novanta (NOVT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Mason CFA maintained a Hold rating on Novanta on September 15 and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.90, close to its 52-week high of $156.21.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Novanta with a $142.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019