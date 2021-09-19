Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Novanta (NASDAQ: NOVT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Accenture (ACN – Research Report) and Novanta (NOVT – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Accenture (ACN)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Accenture on September 16 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $335.40, close to its 52-week high of $345.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 76.5% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $343.67 average price target.

Novanta (NOVT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Mason CFA maintained a Hold rating on Novanta on September 15 and set a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.90, close to its 52-week high of $156.21.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 100.0% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Novanta with a $142.50 average price target.

