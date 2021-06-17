Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Accenture (ACN – Research Report), Allscripts (MDRX – Research Report) and PTC (PTC – Research Report).

Accenture (ACN)

In a report issued on June 15, David Koning from Robert W. Baird assigned a Hold rating to Accenture, with a price target of $288.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $283.94, close to its 52-week high of $294.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 77.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Accenture has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $303.64.

Allscripts (MDRX)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Hold rating on Allscripts on June 15 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.71, close to its 52-week high of $18.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 65.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Allscripts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.29, which is a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

PTC (PTC)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on PTC, with a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $134.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 74.2% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PTC with a $164.29 average price target, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Rosenblatt Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

