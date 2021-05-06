Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) and Lattice Semicon (NASDAQ: LSCC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Accenture (ACN – Research Report), Akamai (AKAM – Research Report) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC – Research Report).

Accenture (ACN)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Hold rating on Accenture on May 4 and set a price target of $288.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $289.52, close to its 52-week high of $293.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $301.73 average price target.

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released yesterday, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Akamai, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $125.75 average price target, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report issued on May 4, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.88, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

