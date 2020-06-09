June 9, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT), Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ: VG) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on 8X8 (EGHTResearch Report), Vonage Holdings (VGResearch Report) and Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on 8X8, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.34.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 66.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $22.82 average price target.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 69.4% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vonage Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.67, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Stan Zlotsky from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $249.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $220.78, close to its 52-week high of $238.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 72.4% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, PROS Holdings, and Veeva Systems.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.44, which is a -12.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $250.00 price target.


