Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT), Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on 8X8 (EGHT – Research Report), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC – Research Report) and Lyft (LYFT – Research Report).

8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 8X8 with a $30.56 average price target, implying a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Lattice Semiconductor today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.45, equals to its 52-week high of $73.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lattice Semiconductor with a $67.50 average price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Lyft, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 66.6% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

Lyft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.06, a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 1, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

