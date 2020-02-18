Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) and Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ: VG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zovio (ZVO – Research Report) and Vonage Holdings (VG – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zovio (ZVO)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Zovio today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.65, close to its 52-week low of $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 45.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Zovio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 77.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.13, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

