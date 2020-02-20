Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) and Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Wynn Resorts (WYNN – Research Report), Wingstop (WING – Research Report) and Stericycle (SRCL – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 61.3% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Penn National Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.89, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Macquarie also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

Wingstop (WING)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.74, close to its 52-week high of $107.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 64.1% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and BJ’s Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.43, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Stericycle (SRCL)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Manthey maintained a Hold rating on Stericycle today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.37, close to its 52-week high of $67.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 71.2% success rate. Manthey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Anixter International, and Applied Tech.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $64.00, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

