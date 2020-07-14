Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), EW Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) and Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Wingstop (WING – Research Report), EW Scripps (SSP – Research Report) and Echo Global Logistics (ECHO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Wingstop (WING)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Wingstop today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.70, close to its 52-week high of $146.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 52.6% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Del Taco Restaurants, and Dine Brands Global.

Wingstop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.83, which is a -7.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

EW Scripps (SSP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating on EW Scripps today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurnos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 53.7% success rate. Kurnos covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast, and Gray Television.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EW Scripps is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.50, a 51.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Noble Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics received a Buy rating and a $22.00 price target from Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Echo Global Logistics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.55.

