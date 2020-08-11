August 11, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Williams Co (NYSE: WMB) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Williams Co (WMBResearch Report) and Warner Music Group (WMGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Williams Co (WMB)

In a report issued on August 10, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Williams Co, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 60.9% success rate. Schultz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Williams Co with a $24.21 average price target, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Warner Music Group (WMG)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on Warner Music Group on August 10 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and AMC Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Warner Music Group with a $33.86 average price target, implying a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

