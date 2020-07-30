July 30, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Waste Management (NYSE: WM) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Waste Management (WMResearch Report) and Comcast (CMCSAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Waste Management (WM)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Waste Management today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 58.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Waste Management with a $110.11 average price target.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Comcast today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 61.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Peloton Interactive, and MSG Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.69.

